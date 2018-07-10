Greenwich Post

Santa to visit children at Camp Simmons

By Greenwich Post on July 10, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News ·

Santa Claus is scheduled to visit the children at Camp Simmons on Wednesday, July 25, at 12:30 p.m., 744 Lake Avenue, rain or shine. For 18 years, Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich’s Camp Simmons has been hosting Christmas in July.

More than 200 campers will celebrate the holidays early with Santa after he arrives on his fire truck summer sleigh with the Greenwich Fire Department North Street Station. Campers, CITS and Camp Simmons staff, will enjoy a day of holiday themed festivities. Santa, along with his summer sleigh riders — the Greenwich Firefighters, will hose down campers to cool them down from the summer heat and distribute candy canes.

Santa cooling down children with his holiday sprinkler. —Photo contributed by Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich.

