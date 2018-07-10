FAP receives grant for raised bed garden project

Through Greenwich Academy, Friends of Autistic People was the recipient of the Greenleaf Foundation’s community grant of $1,500 to fund a raised bed garden project. FAP has proposed to use the grant to establish a raised bed garden program at Greenwich Academy to teach transitioning teens as well as young adults with autism horticultural skills, with the purpose of eventually leading to employment. Each program will be tailored to the individual.

Honors student and recent Greenwich Academy graduate Alina Pannone class of 2018 was instrumental in helping FAP obtain the grant. Ever since meeting Friends of Autistic People President and Founder Brita Darany von Regensburg, Alina has been intensely involved with FAP on a volunteer basis.

Owner Mary Jo Palmer of Sam Bridge Nurseries and Greenhouses met with Alina Pannone and Brita Darany von Regensburg as well as FAP Vice President Tibor Darany, agreed to mentor, and promised to help with supplies as well as planting instructions throughout the project.

Friends of Autistic People is a 501(c)(3) charitable advocacy organization dedicated to bringing about an environment where adult children with autism can be assured of receiving high quality care and assistance after they turn 21. FAP is one of the few nonprofits in Connecticut who advocate appropriate services for young adults on the entire Autism spectrum. Formerly an interior designer, Brita Darany von Regensburg founded FAP at the spur of the moment after she found that there were no services for children and no group homes for those with classic nonverbal autism when school ended. She and her husband Tibor had been left with no place to turn and she did not want other parents to go through the suffering that she and her daughter had to endure.