Edward D. Dadakis to receive David N. Theis Award

The Glenville Volunteer Fire Company will honor Greenwich civic leader and philanthropist Ed Dadakis at its annual fundraising event on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Tamarack Country Club.

Each year the Glenville Volunteers present the award to a deserving individual from Greenwich, who selflessly and compassionately serves the town’s residents, organizations, and institutions in an admirable and tireless manner. Previous honorees include Livvy Floren, Terry Betteridge, and Icy and Scott Frantz.

The award was created as a way to memorialize the life and work of Selectman Theis, who unexpectedly passed away in 2014. The event and award will serve to commemorate and celebrate Dave’s spirit of selfless service and leadership-by-example.

The Glenville Volunteer Fire Company, founded in 1903, is dedicated to protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Greenwich. Through its fundraising efforts, the GVFC has been able to acquire a specialized vehicle that allows for much-enhanced coverage of Glenville, back-country, the Merritt Parkway, and the entire town. Ongoing fundraising will help outfit first responders with even more specialized equipment to be used in its mission to serve Greenwich.

The reception and award ceremony will be held at Tamarack Country Club, at 55 Locust Road, in Greenwich. Invitations will be mailed to previous event attendees on August 1, but all are welcome to attend to honor Dave and Ed. Information about the event, and instructions on how to purchase tickets or be a sponsor of the evening will be available at www.glenvillefire.org or by calling 203-532-9606.