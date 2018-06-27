Greenwich Post

Glenville Volunteer Fire Co. gets new brush truck

First Selectman and Fire Commissioner Peter Tesei joined Chief Michael Hoha of the Glenville Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, June 17 to take part in an official WETDOWN ceremony for the company’s new Brush Truck.

The brand new, specialized fire truck is now officially in service, and will be used to reach narrow streets like those in Back Country, as well as parking garages in town and wooded areas like Camp Seton that previously posed logistical challenges.

The custom-built Brush Truck was purchased using funds raised by the volunteers, with no additional impact to the Tow’s budget. The Glenville Volunteers will continue their fundraising efforts this year as they honor Ed Dadakis with the fourth annual David N. Theis Award for Service to the Community. This year’s award ceremony will be held on October 4, at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich.

For more information about the award, or to purchase tickets, visit www.glenvillefire.org.

Chief Michael Hoha of the Glenville Volunteer Fire Company shakes hands with First Selectman and Fire Commissioner Peter Tesei.

