Movie Menu: My Cousin Vinny, Harper, East of Eden and more

All kinds of movies are available on television and broadcast stations this week, highlighting the best work of favorite stars and directors.

Take a look.

The Lion King (1994)

This favorite from the Disney studios – long before the Broadway musical interpretation – celebrates the joys and sadness of fatherhood and family.

Friday, June 29, 5:20 p.m., Freeform

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Marisa Tomei was a surprise winner of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her hilarious turn in this offbeat comedy about murder also starring Joe Pesci.

Saturday, June 30, 12:25 p.m., AMC

A League of Their Own (1992)

Director Penny Marshall celebrates the nation’s first female professional league in this delightful look at how slowly some institutions can reach beyond tradition.

Saturday, June 30, 1 p.m., CMT

Cheyenne Autumn (1964)

Legendary director John Ford – a three-time Oscar winner – celebrates his love for the American West in this classic tale of greed, hope and persistence.

Saturday, June 30, 3 p.m., TCM

Harper (1966)

Paul Newman is at his most suave and mysterious in this caper about secrets and lies among those who pursue lives of crime.

Saturday, June 30, 5:45 p.m., TCM

The Snake Pit (1948)

In between her two Oscar-winning performances – for To Each His Own and The Heiress – Olivia de Havilland delivers the portrayal of her career a woman fighting her demons.

Saturday, June 30, 6 p.m., TCM

Django Unchained (2012)

Unconventional movie maker Quentin Tarantino shakes up all the traditions of the American experience in this stunning look at the dark side of the 19th century.

Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m., IFC

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

James Dean – in his iconic screen performance – perfectly embodies the anger and disappointment of teenagers in the 1950s.

Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m., TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman shine in this moving tale of prisoners who hope for a better life. And then do everything they can to make it happen.

Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m., AMC

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Director Herbert Ross turns a talky stage play into a moving comedy/drama that celebrates the bonds of friendship between strong women.

Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m., LMN

East of Eden (1955)

Veteran director – and Oscar winner – Elia Kazan puts his own stamp on this movie translation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, starring the incomparable James Dean.

Saturday, June 30, 10 p.m.. TCM