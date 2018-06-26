Greenwich Hospital’s Under the Stars raises more than $600,000

Greenwich Hospital’s Under the Stars benefit raised more than $600,000 for Women’s and Children’s Health at Greenwich Hospital. A sold out crowd of more than 400 supporters gathered at Riverside Yacht Club on Friday, June 22 for a night of music and support. Greenwich residents and second time co-chairs Andrea Sinkin Jaffe and Jennifer Turano led a committee of more than 30 volunteers.

Said Jaffe, “Greenwich Hospital has served both of our families more times than we can count, for ourselves, our children, our parents and of course, our neighbors and friends. To imagine we could somehow just slightly tip the scale and help this incredible organization to stay at the top of its’ game fills us both with immense pride and gratitude.”

Guests perused an extensive silent auction of one-of-a-kind items during cocktail hour while local DJ and former event co-chair, April Larken, set the spirited tone of the evening. A tent outside the clubhouse was transformed by Sebass Events and Entertainment to evoke a cozy yet contemporary farmhouse aesthetic. Jeff Glor of the CBS Evening News served as Master of Ceremonies for the second year in a row.

Greenwich Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer, Norman G. Roth, spoke about the importance of raising money for Women’s and Children’s Health and some of the hospital’s recent achievements. “Last month, and for the fifth consecutive year, we received the Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience – the only hospital in Fairfield County to receive this recognition,” said Roth. He continued by noting the tremendous growth that has taken place in the hospital’s NICU since the inception of this event twenty years ago, the hospital’s excellent reputation for maternity services with patients travelling up to 50 miles to deliver in Greenwich, and an affiliation with Yale New Haven Health that has strengthened many service areas. “Most recently, our partnership with Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital has brought the region’s most advanced children’s emergency room services to Greenwich, giving parents peace of mind with the additional level of expertise that pediatric emergency medicine specialists bring to families in our area,” he said.

Roth later introduced event honoree, Patricia Calayag, MD, director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Greenwich Hospital and deputy medical director at Westmed Medical Group. Dr. Calayag noted the changing landscape in health care and the digitization of medicine, vowing that Greenwich Hospital would never lose sight of its dedication to excellence in patient care and the patient experience.

A live auction was led by veteran auctioneer, Jason Lamoreaux. Items up for bidding included VIP tickets to Good Morning America, trips to Mexico and the Alpines, a reservation at Rao’s in New York City, a runway spot at SerendipityMagazine’s Fashion Night Out and tickets to see Under the Stars headliner, Caroline Jones, on tour with Jimmy Buffet and Zac Brown Band. The auction concluded with a Wish List appeal to garner further support for the hospital.

Country-pop sensation and Greenwich native, Caroline Jones, took the stage immediately following the live auction.