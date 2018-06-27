Trying Out: Calls for art and auditions

Call for singers, Music on the Hill Summer Chorus performing Randall Thompson’s Frostiana and other settings of American poetry. Rehearsals are Tues. and Thurs., July 10 – 31, 7- 9 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Rd., Wilton with a concert on Aug. 2. Register to sing by email to [email protected] or 203-529-3133.

Call for art, Wilton Artists Summer Show is accepting submissions June 29-30 for their July 13 show. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Call for art, LOFT Artists Association is accepting submissions for the 5th annual Tri-State Juried Exhibition. Submissions are due July 16, the exhibit will run Aug. 17 through Sept. 23. Info: loftartists.org.

Seeking artists, the Trumbull Arts Festival Committee is accepting applications from artists, craftpersons and authors for the 40th annual Trumbull Arts Festival to be held on Sept. 16. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-452-5965 for an application.

Call for Senior Art, Pomperaug Woods’ Senior Juried Art Show is accepting submissions from artists age 70 and up. Submissions due June 22. Art will be displayed at Pomperaug Woods exhibition Sept. 22-23 and the Mattatuck Museum Oct. 7 to Nov. 11. Info: pomperaugwoods.com/eventartshow.

The Underpants auditions, July 9-10, 7-9 p.m., Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. Production to run Sept. 21 to Oct. 13. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Musical submissions, Pantochino Productions is accepting submissions for the Pantochino Original Works (POW) Festival. Submissions must be submitted by Dec. 1 to be considered, chosen productions will be performed in March 2019. Info: pantochino.com/pow-festival.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.