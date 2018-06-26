June 27 is National Hiv Testing Day

In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, the Greenwich Department of Health encourages residents to get tested for HIV.

The Department’s Division of Special Clinical Services will be offering free, confidential HIV testing all day on Wednesday June 27, from 1-4 p.m.; no appointment is required. Additional times are available by appointment. The office is located on the 3rd floor of Town Hall.

For more information about testing and counseling, contact the Division of Special Clinical Services at 203-622-6460.