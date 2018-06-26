Greenwich Post

Greenwich resident receives ‘Rising Stars’ award

By Greenwich Post on June 26, 2018 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People ·

Ayesha Khan, senior director of Fund Development for Feeding Westchester, recently was honored at the Business Council of Westchester’s annual Rising Stars Awards program. Khan, who is a resident of Greenwich, was one of 40 of Westchester County’s most outstanding young business professionals to receive the “Rising Stars” Award.

The awards were presented during a celebration and cocktail reception held June 21 at the Atrium at 800 Westchester Avenue, Rye Brook, NY. Winners were selected based on professional and/or entrepreneurial accomplishments, demonstrated leadership qualities and professional and/or business affiliations.

Eon Nichols, chairman of the Business Council of Westchester’s Rising Stars and partner at Cuddy & Feder; Business Council of Westchester Chairman Anthony Justic; Ayesha Khan; Business Council of Westchester President and CEO Marsha Gordon and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

