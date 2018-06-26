Greenwich resident receives ‘Rising Stars’ award

Ayesha Khan, senior director of Fund Development for Feeding Westchester, recently was honored at the Business Council of Westchester’s annual Rising Stars Awards program. Khan, who is a resident of Greenwich, was one of 40 of Westchester County’s most outstanding young business professionals to receive the “Rising Stars” Award.

The awards were presented during a celebration and cocktail reception held June 21 at the Atrium at 800 Westchester Avenue, Rye Brook, NY. Winners were selected based on professional and/or entrepreneurial accomplishments, demonstrated leadership qualities and professional and/or business affiliations.