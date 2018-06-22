Greenwich Post

Audubon Greenwich hosts Firefly Night

By Greenwich Post on June 22, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Firefly Night will be held on Thursday, June 28, from 8:30-9:30 p.m., at Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.

Event includes a short indoor introduction to learn about fireflies, followed by a walk through the meadow. Bring a jar with hole-punched lid or borrow one.

Fun Fact: The light emitted from these special beetles is nearly 100% efficient, making it among the most efficient light sources ever discovered. Scientists have studied them to decrease the amount of energy we use in lighting our homes.

All ages welcome.

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

RSVP to Eli at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Bill would help create living shorelines Next Post Reel Dad: Hereditary showcases Toni Collette but misses mark
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress