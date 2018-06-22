Audubon Greenwich hosts Firefly Night

Firefly Night will be held on Thursday, June 28, from 8:30-9:30 p.m., at Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.

Event includes a short indoor introduction to learn about fireflies, followed by a walk through the meadow. Bring a jar with hole-punched lid or borrow one.

Fun Fact: The light emitted from these special beetles is nearly 100% efficient, making it among the most efficient light sources ever discovered. Scientists have studied them to decrease the amount of energy we use in lighting our homes.

All ages welcome.

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

RSVP to Eli at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]