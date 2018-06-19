Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to name local Man & Woman of the Year

The Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) will announce the winners of its 2018 Man and Woman of the Year competition at a Grand Finale Gala to be held on Saturday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m., at The Hilton Westchester, 699 Westchester Avenue, Rye Brook, NY.

Year after year individuals take on the challenge to raise the most funds to find cures and ensure access to treatment for blood cancer patients, and though only two can win the titles, each participant is focused on the fact that everyone wins when cancer loses. This year, five women and two men make up the class of 2018 candidates.

The Grand Finale marks the finish of a fundraising competition that launched on April 12. Local winners will go on to compete for the organization’s national title, which will be announced later in the summer.

This year’s class of candidates has set a goal of raising $500,000 and a personal mission of not only raising funds to help create a world without blood cancers, but also raising awareness for LLS’s mission: to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

This year’s fundraising is in honor of two patient heroes, the 2018 Boy and Girl of the Year: Giovanni Toribio of Ossining, NY and Callie Zola of Mamaroneck, NY.

Approximately 500 guests will attend the Grand Finale, including VIP’s like our Honorary Chairperson — Connecticut State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier, as well as members of prominent families from Connecticut, Westchester County and the Hudson Valley and executives of both national and international corporations.

Proceeds benefit LLS’s mission: to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

For more information about the campaign, contact Campaign Director Diana Rukaj at 203-388-9172 or by email at [email protected]

The 2018 candidates are:

Gina Lomurno — Hawthorne, NY

Diane Rakoff — Edgemont, NY

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend — Washington, D.C.

Freda Wang — New York, NY

Lindsay Wyman — Wilton, CT

Derek McNeil — Engelwood, NJ

Richard Wilkins — White Plains, NY

To learn more about the Man & Woman of the Year campaign, support a candidate, or attend the gala, visit: www.mwoy.org/ctwhv.