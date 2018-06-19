Arezzini, Team CT to compete at Special Olympics USA Games

Karl Arezzini of Cos Cob will be representing his community and the state as a member of Team Connecticut at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. He will compete in swimming.

The Special Olympics USA Games will take place in Seattle, Washington, July 1-6, and will bring together more than 4,000 Special Olympics athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the District of Columbia in Seattle to compete before tens of thousands of spectators and volunteers. The 2018 USA Games will showcase the limitless talents of people with intellectual disabilities while promoting the barrier-breaking power of sport to promote inclusion and acceptance. The event will also celebrate Special Olympics’ 50th Anniversary this year.

Karl has been involved with Special Olympics for over 17 years. He trains and competes in skating, swimming, bowling, softball and basketball with the Special Olympics Chapel Haven and Greenwich local programs. Karl’s most excited about going on a jet, swimming at the USA Games and hearing the crowds cheering him on. When asked why he competes in Special Olympics, Karl says “To try my best and make my family and myself proud.” Karl loves when his family and friends cheer him on. Surely they will be cheering him on from near and far when Karl competes in Seattle! In addition to playing sports, Karl enjoys playing the cello.

Special Olympics Connecticut is proud to be sending athletes and Unified Sports® teammates to the 2018 USA Games to compete in golf, tennis, bowling, track & field, swimming and basketball. The delegation also includes coaches, volunteers, youth leaders and a Unified team of brothers who will compete in a video gaming tournament sponsored by Microsoft.

Dream Ride and The Hometown Foundation are Title Sponsors of Team Connecticut.

Team Sponsors and Honorary Coaches include The Arrix Family, Mike and Jennifer Elmore, The Raza Family, The Truwit Family and Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New York, Inc. & The Honickman Family. In-Kind Contributors include Columbia, Connecticut Sports & Fitness, Thule and Triple Stitch. Athlete Sponsors are ACI Dynamics, Adam’s Hometown Store, Dean Cusano, Walter and Carol Davison, Enterprise, Enterprise Foundation, Franco American War Veterans Post 26, Hudson Valley Motorcycles, The Jaguar Club of Southern New England, Motorcars Incorporated, Turnpike Motors, Ulbrich Stainless steels and Specialty Metals, Inc. and Unilever. Donors are Coinstar, Charles and Helen Reichert, Joseph Cirillo Foundation, Knights of Columbus State Council and Rob and Lynn Stark.