Golf tournament raises funds to help seniors

More than 170 people came out to support SilverSource on June 11 at the 2018 SilverSource Charity Golf Outing, which raised more than $100,000 to support the SilverSource Housing Stability Program and the Ride To Wellness Program.

The event was held at Rockrimmon Country Club and included brunch, 18 holes of golf, a cocktail reception, dinner, awards ceremony and auction, led by TV personality, Alan Kalter.

SilverSource recognized First County Bank, its Foundation and Chairman and CEO, Reyno A. Giallongo, Jr. Giallongo accepted an award commending the firm’s longstanding support for improving the quality of life for older adults.

“We at the Bank and the Foundation are huge fans of SilverSource. We all know how difficult the aging process can be, either living through it or caring for a loved one with age-related issues,” said Giallongo. “Fundraising events like today support the many SilverSource programs which enable seniors to age in place safely, get transportation to and from medical appointments, obtain counseling and advice and simply live in dignity.”

“Did you know that 8% of our senior residents are living at or below the poverty line?” said Jerome Berkman, Chair of the SilverSource Board of Trustees. “The SilverSource vision is a society that ensures that older adults have the resources to live independent, healthy and fulfilled lives.”

“We’re looking forward to working more with SilverSource,” said Dr. Jennifer Calder, Director of Public Health for the City of Stamford, CT. “Sometimes seniors struggle, and SilverSource is a community partner in providing services for seniors.”

“We are grateful to the players and sponsors for making the tournament a success,” said Kathleen Bordelon, Executive Director of SilverSource. “Funds raised at this annual event are critical to caring for the elderly and older residents who need financial support for housing and other basic needs along with professional guidance due to a crisis.” The SilverSource staff managed more than 2,000 cases last year, with nearly 53% of financial assistance for the elderly at risk of eviction, and older residents in need of affordable senior housing.