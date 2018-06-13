American Heart Association honors Greenwich Hospital for stroke and cardiac arrest care

The American Heart Association has recognized Greenwich Hospital with two awards for providing high-quality care to stroke patients and people who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital.

Greenwich Hospital received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Award for applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment protocols to improve patient care and outcomes.

In addition, Greenwich Hospital received the Get With The Guidelines®-Resuscitation Gold Award for implementing quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for treating patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital.

“We are dedicated to helping our patients have the best possible outcome. Implementing the American Heart Association’s guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and protocols to work on a daily basis,” said Norman G. Roth, president and chief executive officer.