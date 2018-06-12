Greenwich Point kicks off summer concert series

Greenwich Point kicks off their Summer Sundays free concert series Sunday, June 24, from 3-5 p.m., at the Seaside Garden, Greenwich Point featuring Nation Beat!

At 3 p.m., there will be a children’s educational outreach activity, led by the band’s percussionist, Scott Kettner. The band takes the stage at 4 p.m. with a blend of Brazilian rhythms — and New Orleans funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass and country blues. Kids are encouraged to bring small hand instruments or shakers for an epic afternoon of singing, drumming, and dancing.

Bring your chairs or blanket and refreshments, plus beach passes. Nonresidents should visit www.friendsofgreenwichpoint.org for Greenwich Point entry and vehicle pass information.

The show will go on rain or shine. In the event of rain, the concert will be held inside at the Eastern Civic Center.