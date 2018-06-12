Mianus River Gorge protects 22 more acres

Mianus River Gorge has added 22 acres to the land it protects within the Mianus River Watershed.

With the help of an anonymous foundation that contributed significant funding, Mianus River Gorge, using funds raised and a donation from the Stamford Land Conservation Trust, purchased 22 acres in Stamford. This new land will be owned and managed by Mianus River Gorge and named the Taylor Preserve.

This hemlock and oak woodland with mountain laurel understory is surrounded on three sides by the Mianus River and provides protection where the east branch of the Mianus meets the main stem of the river.

The land parcel also is home to rare species of flora and fauna, and is relatively free from invasive vines. Mianus River Gorge will create a management plan to ensure the Taylor Preserve remains a healthy and vital part of the Mianus River Greenway that stretches from the Mianus River Gorge Preserve to Long Island Sound.

For many years, Mianus River Gorge has worked on creating an open space greenway that stretches from the Mianus River Gorge Preserve in New York State to Cos Cob, where the Mianus River empties into Long Island Sound. Designated an official greenway by the State of Connecticut in 2001, the Mianus River Greenway is a riparian corridor. Its primary goal is the protection of the water quality of the Mianus River and the preservation of the adjacent uplands. The greenway extends north with the river into New York and includes properties owned by the State of Connecticut, municipalities, and private conservation organizations, including the Mianus River Gorge.

Long on Mianus River Gorge’s list of critical properties to protect, Taylor Preserve creates a bridge between protected land owned by Stamford Land Conservation Trust and the State of Connecticut in the southern region of the Mianus River Watershed. The southern region of the watershed is a focal point of Mianus River Gorge’s conservation plan, as the Mianus River is a drinking water supply for more than 130,000 residents in Greenwich and Stamford, as well as Rye, Rye Brook and Port Chester, N.Y. The Mianus River has a AA Special rating and also is a breeding site for populations of alewife, blue-backed herring and brown trout that migrate up the lower river to spawn in fresh water.

Upon the finalization of the management plan and installation of signage, the property will be open to the public

Mianus River Gorge, located in Bedford, N.Y., works to protect and promote appreciation of the natural heritage of the Mianus River watershed through land acquisition, conservation science, research and education throughout the region. Mianus River Gorge protects more than 1,100 acres in Bedford, North Castle and Pound Ridge, N.Y., and Stamford, including one of the last stands of old-growth forest in the Northeast United States. MRG also manages a 906-acre nature preserve which is open seasonally with five miles of hiking trails and outdoor exhibits. MRG conducts applied research and offers innovative research-based education programs for high school, undergraduate, and graduate students. More information can be found at mianus.org

The Stamford Land Conservation Trust is dedicated to the preservation and protection of open space in the City of Stamford, both for the benefit of the citizens of the city and the sustainability of our environment. Information can be found at stamfordland.org