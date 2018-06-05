Greenwich offers Rent Rebate Program

The Greenwich Department of Human Services currently is taking applications for the State of Connecticut Rent Rebate Program.

Application filing period is from April 1, 2018 through Oct. 1, 2018.

State law provides a program for renters who are elderly or disabled and whose annual incomes do not exceed certain limits. Under this program, a check is directly remitted to an approved applicant by the State. These checks represent partial refunds of rental and utility payments. Persons renting an apartment, cooperative housing or even leasing a mobile home space may be eligible.

Maximum allowable annual income (2017 benefit year)

Single person — $35,300

Married couple — $43,000

Rent rebates can be up to $900 for married couples and $700 for single applicants.

To apply or for more information, call Greenwich Department of Human Services at 203-622-3800 or Office of Policy and Management at 1-860-418-6280.