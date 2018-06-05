Greenwich Reform Synagogue hosts Introduction to Talmud

Greenwich Reform Synagogue presents Introduction to Talmud: Its influence on Jewish law, thought and living Wednesdays, June 6 and 13, at 7 p.m., 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob.

Are you curious about the Talmud and its hold on the Jewish imagination? For much of Jewish history, the Talmud has been understood as a blueprint for living. Discover what it’s like to participate in a Talmudic debate and walk away inspired, intrigued and a little wiser.

Teacher David Rappoport studied in yeshivot in France, New York and Israel, and was a practicing rabbi in Switzerland. He’s been teaching the higher art of Talmudic study for over 30 years. David now lives in Greenwich where he practices the lower art of quantitative finance.

For more information, and to register, call 203-629-0018.