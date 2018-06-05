Art Society of Old Greenwich hosts juried art show exhibit

The Art Society of Old Greenwich announces its annual Open Juried Art Show, on exhibit from June 15 to through July 13 at the Bendheim Gallery, Greenwich Arts Council, 299 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich.

Artists, both ASOG members and nonmembers, will offer an array of artworks, as selected by juror Isabella Garrucho, owner of Isabella Garrucho Fine Art in Greenwich. This show attracts artists from all around the Fairfield/Westchester counties, and typically offers subjects such as landscapes, portraits, seascapes, still lifes, florals, and many others, ranging in style from traditional to contemporary. Garrucho also will judge the show and select award-winning artworks in oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawing/graphics/pastel, photography, sculpture, and mixed media.

There will be an artists’ reception on Friday, June 15, from 6-8 p.m., at the Benheim Gallery, where artists will be presented with their awards. First place winners will receive cash prizes. Second, Third and Honorable Mention will receive ribbons. This reception is free and open to the public, and all artworks will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served.

The Bendheim Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on weekends, from noon to 4. Admission is free.

All artists are welcome to submit artworks to this show at Receiving, June 9, from noon-3, at the Bendheim Gallery. You do not need to join the ASOG (although we invite you to do so). For submission details, contact the ASOG at [email protected].