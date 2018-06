The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport presents Superhero Day on Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features the Ninja Room (sponsored by Code Ninjas), Hall of Heros, “Inator” Creator, Superpower Demos, Green Screen Superpowers, Villian Lair and more.

Cost is $11 for adults; $9 for children; children in costume get $1 off admission. AAA and AARP discounts accepted.

For more information visit discoverymuseum.org or call 203-372-3521.