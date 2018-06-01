Agent joins Houlihan Lawrence

has joined the Greenwich brokerage of Houlihan Lawrence.

Dagnino has been a full-time real estate agent for more than 13 years. She spent her entire career previously with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties. In 2017, Dagnino was awarded Berkshire Hathaway’s Chairman’s Circle Gold Award as one of the top 2% of agents in the network. She is also a recipient of the Legend’s Award for receiving the Chairman’s Circle Gold designation for more than five years.

Prior to her career in real estate, Dagnino was in brand management for nine years at Unilever LLC. She holds an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. She is a member of Greenwich Association of Realtors, Connecticut Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, Greenwich MLS and Smart MLS.