Lawn, garden irrigation restrictions in place

By By Luca Triant Intern reporter on May 31, 2018 in Community, News ·

With a continued effort to conserve water in southwestern Connecticut, Aquarion Water Company has released a residential sprinkler irrigation schedule to follow for residents of New Canaan, Darien, Greenwich, and Stamford.

New Canaan: Lawn, garden and irrigation restrictions are in place.

Residents without a street address number and residents whose street address ends in a even number (2, 4, 6, 8 or 0) are permitted to water on Sundays and Wednesdays between 12:01 a.m. and 10 a.m., or between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Residents whose street address ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) are permitted to water on Saturdays and Tuesdays between 12:01 a.m. and 10 a.m., or between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Aquarion has recently publicized that lawns and gardens “can do just fine with less watering,” and that town residents “may use drip irrigation, soaked hoses, and hand-held watering at any time.”

For more information about outdoor water use, visit: www.aquarionwater.com/watering.

