Movie Menu: Easy A, Twister, Golden Eye, A Summer Place

Twister (1996)

Just when you thought it was safe to drive through Texas and Oklahoma, this thriller reminds us that flying cows can be dangerous. Helen Hunt costars.

Friday, June 1, 8 p.m., AMC

Saturday, June 2, 11 a.m., AMC

Kelly’s Heroes (1970)

Clint Eastwood takes us back to World War II in this classic tale of ingenuity and teamwork. Take a look at the amazing collection of tanks and Jeeps.

Saturday, June 2, 11:30 a.m., Sundance

Dial M for Murder (1954)

Before heading the Monaco to become a real-life princess, Grace Kelly filled the screen with chills in the mystery from director Alfred Hitchcock.

Saturday, June 2, 12 noon, TCM

Easy A (2010)

Before winning an Oscar for La La Land, Emma Stone burst onto the screen as a high school student considering unconventional ways to become popular.

Saturday, June 2, 12 noon, TBS

Golden Eye (1995)

In a world with tensions between big nations, the reel life of James Bond makes it seem so logical to resolve differences through gimmicks and action. Pierce Brosnan stars at 007.

Saturday, June 2, 1 p.m., AMC

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

In a movie year dominated by Giant and The King and I, this adventure comedy from producer Mike Todd won the Oscar as the year’s best. David Niven stars.

Saturday, June 2, 2 p.m., TCM

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Two years after winning an Oscar for Elmer Gantry, Burt Lancaster nabbed another Best Actor nomination for this compelling look the life of a prisoner at the notorious California prison.

Saturday, June 2, 5:15 p.m., TCM

A Summer Place (1959)

If you think the Real Housewives heat up the small screen, check out the romantic frustrations of young lovers at a summer resort in Maine in this sudsy drama. Troy Donahue stars.

Sunday, June 3, 12 noon, TCM

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959)

Millie Perkins made a fascinating screen debut in this thoughtful adaptation of the famed autobiography about bravery during World War II. Shelley Winters won an Oscar.

Sunday, June 3, 2:30 p.m., TCM

Days of Wine and Roses (1962)

Leading the race for Best Actor were Jack Lemmon for this drama about alcoholism, Peter O’Toole for Lawrence of Arabia and ultimate winner Gregory Peck for To Kill a Mockingbird.

Sunday, June 3, 5:45 p.m., TCM

The Americanization of Emily (1964)

A few months after the premiere of Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews captivated the screen in this romantic comedy about star-crossed lovers in World War II. James Garner costars.

Sunday, June 3, 8:00 p.m., TCM