N.Y. man sentenced for Greenwich crimes

A New York man faces 15 years in prison and must make nearly $5 million in restitution after pleading guilty to crimes in Greenwich.

The convictions stemmed from one home invasion, 15 burglaries and one vehicle theft, all in Greenwich between 2011 and 2015.

Jerome Shaw, 57, of Inwood, N.Y., was sentenced May 18 to 15 years in jail and $4.7 million in restitution for federal charges of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, interstate transportation of stolen property, and receipt and sale of stolen goods.

The conviction was the result of a joint investigation between the F.B.I. and Greenwich Police, with assistance from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The extensive investigation included numerous interviews, search warrants and surveillance operations, according to Greenwich Police.