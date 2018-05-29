Greenwich Post

Greenwich Reform holds discussion on recent events in Israel

By Greenwich Post on May 29, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Greenwich Reform Synagogue will host an evening of conversation on recent events in Israel Wednesday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m., 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob.

The discussion will be moderated by Rabbi Jordie Gerson and congregant Jonathan Torop. Jonathan is a former Soref Research Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and received a Master’s Degree in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton. He is smart, thoughtful, and capable of holding space for many different voices.

To RSVP, call 203-629-0018.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Jewish Family Services of Greenwich presents two evenings out Next Post CT’s Beardsley Zoo receives $10,000 grant from Petit Family Foundation
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress