Greenwich Reform holds discussion on recent events in Israel

Greenwich Reform Synagogue will host an evening of conversation on recent events in Israel Wednesday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m., 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob.

The discussion will be moderated by Rabbi Jordie Gerson and congregant Jonathan Torop. Jonathan is a former Soref Research Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and received a Master’s Degree in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton. He is smart, thoughtful, and capable of holding space for many different voices.

To RSVP, call 203-629-0018.