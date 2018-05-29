Greenwich Post

Jewish Family Services of Greenwich presents two evenings out

By Greenwich Post on May 29, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Working Moms Night Out — Join JFS to talk about the opportunities and challenges of being a working mom Monday, June 18, 7:30-9 p.m., at a private home in Greenwich. Share laughter, friendship, and frank, uplifting conversations. RSVP: By June 15 to Lisa Smith at 203-622-1881 or email [email protected]

Jewish Forties and Fifties (JFF) — Join Jewish singles in their 40s and 50s on a Fun Night Out Tuesday, June 26, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Bar Rosso, 30 Spring Street, Stamford; Pay your own way. Enjoy a few cocktails, laugh, and meet other like-minded people. RSVP: By June 26 to Lisa Smith at 203-622-1881 or email [email protected]

