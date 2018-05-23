Greenwich Post

Stop & Shop recalls private brands frozen broccoli

By HAN Network on May 23, 2018

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Foods and Standards Division detected Listeria Monocytogenes during a routine surveillance sample of frozen broccoli cuts at Stop & Shop store #699 at 1739 Ellington Road in South Windsor. Stop & Shop immediately issued a voluntary recall based on those test results.

Consumers who believe they may have purchased this product can identify it by the UPC 068826700926 and code BEST BY MAR 15, 2020. Customers may return impacted product for a full refund.

Information about the recall may be found on Stop & Shop’s website here.

Those who wish to file a complaint with DCP’s Foods and Standards Division may email [email protected]

