Greenwich Post

GHS class of 1978 holds 40th reunion

By Greenwich Post on May 23, 2018 in Community, News, Schools ·

The Greenwich High School Class of 1978 will be celebrating its 40th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, from 6-10 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich in Old Greenwich.

For more information, go to ghs78.com.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals Next Post On Stage: Opening and advance
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress