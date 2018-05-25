Movie Menu: Patton, Jaws, The Longest Day and more

Looking for a movie to help celebrate the American spirit this holiday weekend?

Take a look at what’s showing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, May 25

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Gregory Peck is at his heroic best in this military adventure about a team that tries to destroy ammunition during World War II. David Niven costars.

8 p.m., TCM

Saturday, May 26

Patton (1970)

George C. Scott was named Best Actor – but refused to accept the Oscar – for his commanding work in this thrilling look at the life and work of a most controversial soldier.

9 a.m., AMC

Jaws (1975)

Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider try to help people in a beach community cope with the threat of a man-eating shark. A classic that inaugurated the summer movie blockbuster.

1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., AMC

Mister Roberts (1955)

Jack Lemmon won an Oscar for his hysterical performance as a daffy sailor in John Ford’s tribute to bravery on the high seas during World War II.

5:45 p.m., TCM

Kelly’s Heroes (1970)

Clint Eastwood heads a group of soldiers trying to find Nazi treasure during World War II. A film best remembered for its amazing collection of Jeeps and tanks.

8 p.m., TCM

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Regardless of how many times you may have seen this movie, and how many sequels may be made, nothing thrills like its opening moments. See it again.

8 p.m., TNT

From Here to Eternity (1953)

Frank Sinatra and Donna Reed won Oscars for their performances in this riveting look at the personal impact of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. An Oscar winner for Best Picture.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, May 27

Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Gary Cooper touches the heart as a man who simply cannot agree that people should fight each other during the American Civil War. Dorothy McGuire costars.

10:15 a.m., TCM

The Longest Day (1962)

Daryl Zanuck’s epic tribute to the bravery of D-Day features every big name working in movies in the early 1960s. A nominee for Best Picture.

3 p.m., Sundance

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

William Wyler’s Oscar-winning drama examines the lives of three World War II veterans who don’t experience the homecomings they expect when the war ends.

5 p.m., TCM