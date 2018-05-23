Greenwich Navy rugby player up for honor

A midshipman from Greenwich is among the nominees for the The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company’s 2018 Life of Significance Award.

Gardy Lebon of Greenwich, a midshipman at the United States Naval Academy, is vice captain for the Navy Rugby team on and off the pitch. The Greenwich High School graduate spearheads all the fundraising initiatives with the Midshipmen and also organizes their charity commitments, including the Travis Manion Foundation where he recently spent the day teaching young kids to play rugby.

Each year, the award is presented to a collegiate student-athlete participating in the Collegiate Rugby Championship to honor the values of both the rugby community and Penn Mutual. The award will be presented during the Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship June 2-3 in Philadelphia. A $5,000 contribution will be made to a charity of the athlete’s choice. The winner’s rugby program will also receive $1,000 in Rhino Rugby gear for equipment needs.

“The contenders exemplify notable values – such as integrity, respect, and loyalty – not only on the rugby pitch, but off as well, by serving as a mentor, giving back to the community or working with a charitable organization,” according to a press release.

The genesis of The Penn Mutual Life of Significance Award comes from the book, “Living a Life of Significance,” by Joseph Jordan, which focuses on how the life insurance industry positively impacts society.