Audubon Greenwich hosts Turtle Time

Audubon Greenwich. 613 Riversville Road hosts Turtle Time on Sunday, May 27, from 11-12:30.

The ponds and lake at Audubon Greenwich are home to many turtles. At this special family event you’ll learn about turtle natural history, nesting behavior and how to help protect them. After meeting some of our resident turtles, we’ll go on a hike to Mead Lake to find nesting Painted Turtles and Snapping Turtles.

All ages welcome

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or [email protected].