Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Music at Yale, May 24, 7 p.m., Yale University Afro-American Cultural Center, 211 Park St., New Haven. Denise Renee and Ace Livingston will perform. Tickets $10. Info: Aphinights.eventbrite.com.

Jane Monheit, May 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Sit back and enjoy as she breezily purrs through playful remakes of “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Where or When.” Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Fabricio Rodriguez, May 25, 8 p.m., the Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $25-$45. Info: theklein.org.

Eric Clark, Mat 27, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free. Info: danbury.org/richter.

City of New Haven’s Memorial Day Concert, May 27, 5 p.m., Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University, 165 Church St., New Haven. Free. Info: orchestranewengland.org

The Jamie Baum Septet, May 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Apocalyptica, May 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The epic, cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy metal music, created classical rock. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, June 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The B-52s, June 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ry Cooder, June 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $89-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Satisfaction, June 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lamboginny, June 9, 11:30 a.m., Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. He will present a day-long African Music Festival to benefit SALT (Saving All Lives Together). Suggested donation $20. Info: savingalllivestogether.com.

Mary Knysh, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., Redding. Register online. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

Phil Ochs Song Night, June 9, 8 p.m., Voices Café, The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

The Stratford Community Concert Band, June 12, 7 p.m., Paradise Green Gazebo, 121 Huntington Rd., Stratford. Free.

David Crosby, June 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $126. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Subdudes, June 15, 8 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $40-$50. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

Joe Neumann, June 16-17 and 23-24, noon to 2 p.m., Connecticut Post Mall, 1201 Boston Post Rd., Milford. Free. Info: joeneumannmusician.com.

Al Di Meola, June 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Audra McDonald, June 16, 8:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $45-$110. Info: caramoor.org

Family Concert: The Knights, June 17, 1 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20. Info: caramoor.org

The Knights, June 17, 4 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, June 18, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rhiannon Giddens, June 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Trace Adkins, June 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Verona Quartet, June 21, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

Sō Percussion, June 22, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

American Roots Music Festival, June 23, noon, Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$90. Info: caramoor.org

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, June 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $ 125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Apollo’s Fire, June 24, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$70. Info: caramoor.org

Bandstand, June 25, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $18. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Isabel Leonard & Sharon Isbin, June 28, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $24-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Kronos Quartet, June 29, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Drew Cole, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s, June 30, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$80. Info: caramoor.org

Unspoken, June 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Stratford Community Concert Band, July 10, 7 p.m., Paradise Green Gazebo, 121 Huntington Rd., Stratford. Free.

Gil Parris, July 14, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$35. Info: BijouTheatreCT.net.