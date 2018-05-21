Nurse named Greenwich Hospital’s employee of the year

Helene Kimmons, RN, of Port Chester, NY, was honored with the Marian Nowak Award — given to the employee who embodies the best of Greenwich Hospital’s values — at the annual Employee Service Awards Dinner.

A 29-year veteran of Greenwich Hospital, Kimmons began her career at the hospital as a staff nurse in the Intensive Care Unit and later worked in the Post Acute Care Unit (PACU). Today, Kimmons serves as a leader and mentor as nurse manager for Ambulatory Surgery, PACU and Pain Management.

At the awards dinner, Kimmons was praised for her commitment to the highest standards of patient care. “Helene’s dedication to her profession is reflected in her innate ability to know what needs to be done at any given time. It is in her nature to inspire excellence,” said Norman Roth, Greenwich Hospital president and chief executive officer, before the audience of nearly 300 at the Hyatt Regency.

“I am touched and honored to have been selected for this award,” said Kimmons. “I wouldn’t be here without the wonderful people I work with. They are like family to me. I’m proud to be a part of Greenwich Hospital.”

Each year at the annual appreciation event, the hospital celebrates employees with extended service to the hospital, from five years and longer, in five-year increments. At total of 256 employees with 3,245 years of service were honored at the event.

The highlight is the presentation of the Marian Nowak Award, established in 1990 in memory of Marian Nowak, a Holocaust survivor and a Greenwich employee for 41 years who exemplified the qualities of hard work, kindness, friendship, loyalty and humility.