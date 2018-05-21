FCIAC girls lacrosse semifinals airs as doubleheader tonight

The FCIAC girls lacrosse semifinals will air as a doubleheader on the HAN Network Monday night, May 21, live from Norwalk High School.

The first game, at 5 p.m., pits second-seeded New Canaan against third-seeded Wilton.

The Rams eliminated Fairfield Ludlowe, the seventh seed, 12-5 on Friday and went 9-1 in the FCIAC regular season.

The Warriors knocked out Fairfield Warde 14-4 Friday. The Warriors finished the FCIAC portion of the regular season 9-2.

New Canaan won the regular season meeting at Wilton 6-4 on April 5.

Click here to watch the New Canaan-Wilton game.

The second game, scheduled to start at 7 p.m., features top-seeded Darien taking on fourth-seeded Greenwich.

The Cardinals topped fifth-seeded Ridgefield 14-4 in the quarterfinals Friday, after going 9-1 in the FCIAC during the regular season.

The Blue Wave, which went 11-0 in the FCIAC regular season, defeated the Staples Wreckers 18-6 in the quarterfinals.

Greenwich and Darien did not play each other in the regular season.

Click here to watch the Cardinals and Blue Wave in Monday night’s semifinal.