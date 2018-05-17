Greenwich Post

Sen. Frantz — Fare Increases Canceled

State Senator L. Scott Frantz

Today State Senator L. Scott Frantz (R-Greenwich) released the following statement regarding the Department of Transportation’s cancellation of bus and train fare increases and service reductions.

“I am happy to see that Connecticut taxpayers are already seeing the benefits of the bipartisan budget that we passed last week,” said Sen. Frantz, co-chairman of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee. “As a direct result of this budget the fare hikes and service reductions scheduled for July 1 are officially cancelled. Connecticut families and businesses have endured some of the largest tax increases in our state’s history and should not have to open their wallets even more just to commute to work or family events on the weekends. This is good news for commuters and good news for our state.”

With a looming Special Transportation Fund (STF) shortfall, plans had been made for a 10 percent fare increase for rail commuters, a 14 percent fare increase for bus riders, and service reductions on several rail lines and transit districts. The budget passed by the General Assembly stabilized the STF allowing for the cancellation of these increases and service reductions.

