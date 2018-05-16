Cos Cob School assistant principal receives award

Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Barbara Oxer was presented with the Connecticut PTA’s 2018 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year Award at the organization’s annual awards dinner in Rocky Hill on April 25.

Nominated by members of the Cos Cob School PTA, Oxer was acknowledged for her leadership for learning, strength in communication, active participation in community, continuous personal professional development, and providing learning opportunities for her staff.

“Barbara is a committed and talented professional, who approaches her role with humility, candor and good humor,” said Phoebe Lindsay, co-chair of the Cos Cob PTA and parent nominator. “Her positive impact on Cos Cob School can be measured by the improvements made to our educational practices and school environment, as well as the trust she engenders among parents. Barbara has developed personalized learning workshops and guided the use of Schoology for staff, implemented the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program and established a mindfulness room. She teaches financial literacy after school pro bono and is devoted to Special Education families. As an elected member of the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting (RTM) and active member of district committees, her positive influence extends well beyond our school.”

Oxer will be recognized for this accomplishment at the May 17 Board of Education meeting at Hamilton Avenue School at 7 p.m.