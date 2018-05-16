Riverside School Principal Christopher Weiss will be honored at the International Society for Technology in Education’s (ISTE) annual conference and expo in Chicago, IL in June for receiving the 2018 ISTE Administrator Network Award for Exemplary Leadership. Weiss is receiving this award as recognition as “an administrator who sets the essential conditions necessary for teachers and students to leverage technology to enhance learning.”

As the Principal of one of the two Greenwich public elementary schools to roll out the District’s Digital Learning Environment (DLE) initiative, Weiss has been a leader in using technology as a resource to personalize learning. Chief Information Officer Phil Dunn noted in his endorsement for this award, “Christopher has demonstrated the ISTE standards for administrators, with his professional work showing visionary leadership, a digital age learning culture, and excellence in professional practice both in his school and through his work on the District’s DLE Steering Committee.” In addition to his school’s success, Weiss works tirelessly to communicate within a very broad professional learning network. Facile with social media, and using his personal Twitter account with over 26,000 followers internationally, he has logged over 13,000 tweets over the last 4-5 years.

Weiss has been with the Greenwich Public Schools as Principal of Riverside School since 2012.

Weiss will be recognized for this accomplishment at the May 17 Board of Education meeting at Hamilton Avenue School at 7 p.m.