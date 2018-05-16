Audubon Greenwich and the Bruce Museum will host a Birds & Bees Field Trip to Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Pleasantville, New York on Saturday May 20, from 8-noon.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/birds-bees-field-trip-rockefeller-state-park-ny

Audubon Greenwich collaborates with the Bruce Museum for a trip to Rockefeller State Park Preserve. This designated Important Bird Area is not only home to 180 recorded species of bird but also a wide variety of native bees and other pollinator insects.

Attendees will take a leisurely walk along the carriage roads winding through wetlands, woodlands, meadows, and fields and past streams, rivers, and lakes. Photographer and bee expert Paula Sharp will talk about the habitats and lifestyles of native pollinators, while Audubon Greenwich naturalist Ryan MacLean will point out migrating and resident songbirds.

Meet at Audubon Greenwich at 8 a.m. to carpool (613 Riversville Rd, Greenwich CT) or meet in the main parking lot at Rockefeller State Park at 8:30 a.m. (See address above). Parking fee is $6 per vehicle, so carpooling recommended.

RSVP to Ryan MacLean at 914-417-5234 or [email protected] or Cynthia Ehlinger at 203-413-6756 or [email protected].