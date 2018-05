Greenwich Reform Synagogue welcomes back Mark Oppenheimer Friday, May 18, at 6 p.m.

Thanks to the generosity of one of GRS’s member families, Mark Oppenheimer will be returning to speak on the topic of “Quantity vs. Quality: Why Jews Obsess over Population.”

Mark is the current editor-at-large for Tablet magazine, and host of the podcast Unorthodox.

The event includes Shabbat dinner together at 6 p.m., followed by Shabbat services at 7.

RSVP to the office at 203-629-0018 or [email protected]