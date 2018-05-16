The Bruce Museum will be buzzing on Wednesday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. for the symposium “Wild about Bees: How Gardeners Benefit from Pollinators.” Geared to gardeners and nature observers, the event brings together experts in bees, plants, and bee-related products.

State bee expert Dr. Kimberly Stoner, Associate Agricultural Scientist, Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, will deliver the keynote address discussing Beyond the Honey Bee — Native Bees of Connecticut. Dr. Stoner, who has a PhD in entomology from Cornell University, has expertise in developing alternatives to insecticides, working with organic farmers and land care professionals on pest management, and studying the exposure of pollinators to pesticides in pollen and nectar.

In addition, Rich Palmer, Jr. of Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses will talk about Plants for Pollinators and offer discounts on purchases at Sam Bridge of pollinator plants from a list provided for attendees. Representatives from the Savannah Bee shop in Westport’s Bedford Square will be on hand with sample honey tastings and more.

Admission to the evening program is free for Bruce members and students (with valid ID) and $15 for nonmembers. Register in advance at brucemuseum.org, and click “Reservations.”

“The importance our native pollinators is often overlooked yet critical to so many of our crops as well as the health of our ecosystems in general,” said Cynthia Ehlinger, Bruce Museum curator and organizer of the symposium. “This is a perfect time to cultivate a smarter way to garden without the use of pesticides and to spread the word about how we can help the hundreds of beneficial native insect species in our area.”

The event complements the Bruce Museum’s current exhibition Wild Bees: Photographs by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, which spotlights the native bees inhabiting New York’s Rockefeller State Park Preserve and neighboring Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture. The exhibition features 25 spectacular images of a variety of bees as well as magnified, pinned bee specimens, enlarged models of bees, an interactive bee identification guide, and examples of a bee homes.