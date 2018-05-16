On Stage: This weekend and upcoming

THIS WEEKEND

Hairspray, May 17-19, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Rd., Greenwich. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-863-8808.

Ghost Whisperer: James Van Praagh, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Spring 2018 Festival, May 18-20, Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., Norwalk. Eight original plays will be performed. Tickets $25. Info: taworkshop.org.

Connecticut’s Got Talent: Winners Show, May 18, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. TJ Salta, Khalil Williams, and Quinn C. Jaxon will perform. Tickets $30-$40. Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com.

Andy Borowitz: Make America Not Embarrassing Again, May 18, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $31.50-$149. Info: palacestamford.org.

Curtain Call’s Dancing with the Stars, May 19, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $125. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Randy Rainbow, May 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet sensation best known for his viral comedy videos. Tickets $42.50 Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bill Blagg, May 20, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The show is packed with new mind-blowing illusions and his trademark off-the-cuff personality. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

Outside Mullingar, through May 19, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. This is the story of the slow-to-develop romance of two farmers, Anthony and Rosemary — quirky souls who just may be right for each other. Standing in the way of their happiness, however, is a land feud between her mother and his father as well as their own clumsiness. Tickets $20-$25. Info: tpnc.org.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, through May 20, Cabaret Theatre Main Stage, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. In this the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends Tick, Bernadette and Adam are a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their drag show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla), searching for love and meaning. They end up finding more than they ever could have ever dreamed. Tickets $33. Info: MyCabaret.org.

Sleeping Beauty, through May 20, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. It’s not always easy being a princess, especially when a wicked witch places a spell on you. But all is not lost for Princess Adelaide as long as she has her three silly but good-natured fairy Godmothers by her side. But even the best intentions can’t always protect the princess, and when the spell comes true, only a very special prince can free her. Tickets $19-$23. Info: mycabaret.org.

A Comedy of Tenors, through May 20, Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Over-the-top Italian tenor, Tito thinks his wife, Maria, is cheating on him with Carlo, a rival tenor, and backs out of the concert. When the bellhop, Beppo, is discovered to be Tito’s doppelgänger and a brilliant singer, mistaken identities and bedroom hijinks ensue. This hilarious operatic farce takes audiences to a hotel suite in Paris where comical individuals get into rollicking misadventures. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, through May 20, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. The play is about the disappearance of Leonard Pelkey, a flamboyant 14-year-old boy who dared to be different, and the small New Jersey town that will never be the same without him. Tickets $20. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

Young Frankenstein, through June 2, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a sexy​ lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

ADVANCE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 30-Minutes, May 24, 4 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkpl.org.

Peter and the Starcatcher, May 24-26, MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $17-$22. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Michael Ian Black, May 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. An evening of ribald, one-man comedy with Wet Hot American Summer actor and stand-up sensation. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Flyin’ West, May 29-June 16, Westport Playhouse, 25 Powers Court. Set in 1898 when the Civil War is still a living memory, the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas, offers a refuge for many former slaves. At one homestead lives a family of courageous and sharp-witted women determined to make a place for themselves. They overcome tremendous odds in a heroic effort to escape the scars of the past in this uplifting story of bravery, pride, and sisterhood. Tickets $ 30-$50. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Mamma Mia, June 7-24, ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $42-$67. Info: actofct.org.

The Clairvoyants, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hansel and Gretel, June 8-10, MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wcsu.edu.

Howie Mandel, June 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $87.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Gary Gulman, June 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $30. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Arsonists, July 13-29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), July 15-29, Christine’s Garden Park, New Canaan. Performances are held Saturdays and Sundays. Free. Info: stonc.org.

Where All Good Rabbits Go, July 20 – Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.