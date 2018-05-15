Greenwich Tree Conservancy sponsors Byram Park Tree Walk

Greenwich Tree Conservancy sponsors a tree walk at Byram Park with town tree warden Bruce Spaman on Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m.

The park sits on the site of a former quarry and the former Rosenwald estate known as the “Anchorange.” Both the original 20 acres and the additional 10 from the Rosenwald property contain many outstanding species of mature trees and shrubs.

Some appear singly on lawns, while others grow in unmanaged woodlands. It is also the site of the new Greenwich Pool scheduled to open soon.

This is an easy to moderate walk: wear waterproof walking or hiking shoes and you must be able to traverse uneven ground. The walk is free, but RSVP to JoAnn Messina at [email protected]

Greenwich Tree Conservancy is a non-profit organization open to all interested citizens that was created to preserve and enhance the tree and forest resources of Greenwich to benefit the community, its health and its quality of life.