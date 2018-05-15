Seaside Center hosts Lighthouses at Night presentation

Photographer and author David Zapatka will discuss his images of Northeastern lighthouses and stars on Sunday, June 3, at 2 p.m., at the Bruce Museum Seaside Center in Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich. The presentation is part of the Fred Elser First Sunday Science Series at the Seaside Center, which includes family activities on lighthouses and stars from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Members of the Greenwich Astronomical Society will also be on hand to help with star charts and night sky activities.

Zapatka saved up to buy his first camera at age 13 and has been a freelance cameraman for more than 30 years, working for local and network television news and sports programs. His book Stars & Lights: Darkest of Dark Nights features a collection of 130 working lighthouses in the Northeast captured under brilliant star-filled skies. The four-year project began near his home in Rhode Island and soon expanded, taking the adventurous photographer south to Cape May, NJ, west to Buffalo, NY, and north toLubec, ME. Zapatka has taken nocturnal photographs of at least a dozen Connecticut lighthouses.

“The frustrating part of this is encountering more ambient light pollution from the larger cities; great strides have been taken to shoot on the darkest night to maximize the stars,” Zapatka explains. “What you see is what is captured by the camera.”

The event is free and open to all ages; no reservations or beach pass are needed. Please alert front entry staff that you are attending the First Sunday Science event for complimentary admission to the Park. The Bruce Museum Seaside Center is supported by Osprey Private Client. For more information contact Bruce Museum Seaside Manager Cynthia Ehlinger [email protected] or 203-413-6756.