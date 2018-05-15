NAMI Southwest CT chapter holds free support groups

NAMI support groups provide families and friends of those living with mental health challenges with an intimate, understanding environment within which to share experiences and gain insight from others in similar circumstances. All groups are led by trained facilitators with lived experience. All discussions are confidential.

A NAMI support group meets Wednesday, May 16, from 6:15-7:45 p.m., at Stamford Hospital, Warner Building, West Broad Street. For more information, call Lorraine, 203-858-1477. This group is held the third Wednesday of every month.

A NAMI support group also meets Thursday, May 17, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road, cafeteria conference room, ground level. For more information call Claudia, 203-428-6864. This group meets the third Thursday of each month.

NAMI Support Group is for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The meeting is free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. The Wilton based support group meets on the 4th Monday of every month and the next two meetings are Mondays, May 21 and June 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. (no meetings in July and August), in the G & B Cultural Center, 49 New Street in Wilton. For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or Vanessa 203-970-4130 or [email protected]