French Farm event to benefit Greenwich Historical Society

French Farm hosts an afternoon of games, activities, and plein-air painting on Sunday, June 10, 1-4 p.m.

Whimsical structures dot the magical grounds of French Farm.

French Farm is a private Greenwich estate with peacocks, farm animals, garden paths and whimsical structures to explore. There will be live music, a farmer’s market, food vendors and beer at this four-acre gentleman’s farm that is rarely open to the public.

Proceeds support the education and preservation efforts of the Greenwich Historical Society.

Peacocks roam the beautiful grounds of French Farm.

Tickets may be purchased at greenwichhistory.org or 203-869-6899, ext. 10.

Many thanks to co-chairs Holly Cassin, Jordan Rhodes and Lauren Stephens and to corporate sponsors VanderHorn Architects and Dudley-Stephens, Betteridge, Val’s Wine and Fairfield County Look.

French Farm is a private four-acre gentleman’s farm on Lake Avenue that will be open to ticket holders for Old Fashioned Fun at French Farm on June 10.

