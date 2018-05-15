French Farm hosts an afternoon of games, activities, and plein-air painting on Sunday, June 10, 1-4 p.m.

French Farm is a private Greenwich estate with peacocks, farm animals, garden paths and whimsical structures to explore. There will be live music, a farmer’s market, food vendors and beer at this four-acre gentleman’s farm that is rarely open to the public.

Proceeds support the education and preservation efforts of the Greenwich Historical Society.

Tickets may be purchased at greenwichhistory.org or 203-869-6899, ext. 10.

Many thanks to co-chairs Holly Cassin, Jordan Rhodes and Lauren Stephens and to corporate sponsors VanderHorn Architects and Dudley-Stephens, Betteridge, Val’s Wine and Fairfield County Look.