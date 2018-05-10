Fatal accident on I-95 near Greenwich

One person is dead after a three-car crash on I-95 in Greenwich Wednesday evening.

Multiple 911 calls reported the crash near Exit 4 around 9:30 p.m. State Police said a Ford Focus and a Chevrolet Cruze were being driven north when a Honda Accord registered in New York moved from the left lane to the center, striking the back of the Cruze, knocking the Cruze into the Focus and causing the Accord to spin.

The back seat passenger in the Cruze was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. State Police said the case remains under investigation.