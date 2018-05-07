Human Services to disburse funds through Community Partnerships Program

The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS) is soliciting proposals to disburse funds to social service and behavioral health agencies for town residents through its Community Partnerships Program.

The Community Partnerships Program provides financial support to community organizations that offer essential services and programs that reflect the GDHS mission. Eligibility to apply for this funding is limited to 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organizations.

Not-for-Profit community agencies are needed to provide services in the following service priority areas:

1) Education: child/youth development;

2) Employment and Vocational Training: increase skills for self-sufficiency;

3) Medical/Behavioral Health: access to timely and quality health services;

4) Personal Safety: protection against abuse, neglect and domestic violence; and

5) Housing: access to available emergency/crisis shelter.

Interested agencies may obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal (Community Partnerships) on May 7, 2018 online by accessing the Town of Greenwich website or greenwichct.org/Government/Departments/Human_Services/. The deadline for submitting an application is June 22, 2018.