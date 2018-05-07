Audubon Greenwich celebrates World Migratory Bird Day

Audubon Greenwich will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with a Bird Walk & Breakfast Saturday, May 12, from 6:30-10 a.m., at Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.

Walk is free; breakfast is $10.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/world-migratory-bird-day-annual-early-morning-bird-walk-and-breakfast

Event begins with an early morning bird walk at 6:30 a.m. to look for colorful migrant birds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers and orioles as they visit Audubon on their way northward. Following the walk there will be a breakfast and activities for all bird lovers and families. This year will be the first time in 10 years that the breakfast will be hosted in the newly renovated Agnes Barn.

After 25 years, International Migratory Bird Day becomes World Migratory Bird Day, joining with partners across the globe to unify our voices for bird conservation. Make your bird conservation commitment with us 365 days of the year. In 2018, we celebrate the ways we can help to protect birds every day of the year through actions, stories, and art.

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or [email protected].