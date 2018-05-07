Bankwell receives Top Provider of Customer Service in County award

Bankwell was recognized as number one in Customer Service in Fairfield County at the Banking Choice Awards on April 19.

The selection follows an independent survey of more than 10,000 banking and credit union customers, according to Bankwell.

The Banking Choice Awards, developed in conjunction with The Warren Group and Customer Experience Solutions, celebrate the banks and credit unions in Connecticut that provide outstanding service to their customers and members based exclusively on customer feedback.

“Bankwell has set the standard for serving their customers,” said Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “This award is a testament to their never-ending pursuit to set the bar for excellence in the Connecticut banking community.”