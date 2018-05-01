Audubon CT holds Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit

The Audubon Connecticut Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit took place on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Belle Haven Club in Greenwich. This year, the benefit honored environmental champions — B. Holt Thrasher and Ted Gilman.

The evening featured the four pillars of work at Audubon — nature education, science, conservation, and advocacy — as well as a dinner program with special guest — producer, director, and writer Rob Burnett, and auctioneer, Lydia Fenet of Christie’s Auction House.

